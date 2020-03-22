DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.01 ($48.84).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €34.08 ($39.62) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €31.42 ($36.53) and a 1 year high of €45.20 ($52.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.70.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.