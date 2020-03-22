Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to post sales of $47.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.84 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $51.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $259.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $228.64 million to $305.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $269.67 million, with estimates ranging from $238.05 million to $316.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. DNB Markets cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Fearnley Fonds cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.37.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 0.98. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $67,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $27,653.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,367.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9,140.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 61,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

