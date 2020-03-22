Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSE:ELR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 43571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile (TSE:ELR)

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and osmium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project located on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

