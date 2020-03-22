Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $82.00

Shares of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$82.00 and last traded at C$82.00, with a volume of 209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$83.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $510.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$104.74.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

In related news, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 1,000 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$91.00 per share, with a total value of C$91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,130,399.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

