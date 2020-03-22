Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Emcor Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of Emcor Group stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.02. Emcor Group has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $93.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.09.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emcor Group will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,673,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,948,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emcor Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after acquiring an additional 122,222 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,776,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

