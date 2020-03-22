Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Emerita Resources Corp (CVE:EMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 9000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44.

Emerita Resources Company Profile (CVE:EMO)

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Las Morras property comprising 230 claims covering an area of approximately 7,000 hectares located in the eastern part of the Badajoz province of Spain; and the Sierra Alta property with 90 mining claims totaling an area of 2,700 hectares located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

