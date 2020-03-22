Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Endava posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Endava had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Endava by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Endava by 607.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 30.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $29.67 on Friday. Endava has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

