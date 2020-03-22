Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €8.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.30) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €8.25 ($9.59) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Enel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €7.62 ($8.86).

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

