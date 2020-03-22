Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Gap Up to $5.45

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $5.45. Energy Transfer LP Unit shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 30,934,457 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $47,610.00. Insiders have bought a total of 6,194,000 shares of company stock worth $58,313,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

