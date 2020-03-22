Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKK. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,013,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKK opened at $144.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.32 and its 200 day moving average is $204.76. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.27 and a fifty-two week high of $226.71.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.