Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,979 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 124.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 69,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 97,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 21,103 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $943.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.43. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

In other news, President James D. Dondero sold 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,977,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President James D. Dondero purchased 73,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $2,534,377.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,181,535.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 148,616 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,345. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.07.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

