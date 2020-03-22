Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,490 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Beigene in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Beigene in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Beigene in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Beigene in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Beigene by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $126.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.65 and a 200-day moving average of $159.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.78. Beigene Ltd has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. Beigene’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

