Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,942,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,334,000 after buying an additional 34,641 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 602,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,188,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $5,413,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $3,997,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other STAAR Surgical news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $4,498,688.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,662.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.77 and a beta of 2.07. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $42.73.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAA. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.