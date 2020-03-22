Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Macerich by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,450,000 after purchasing an additional 515,016 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,039,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,672,000 after buying an additional 268,934 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,488,000 after buying an additional 366,432 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after buying an additional 359,807 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after buying an additional 299,171 shares during the period.

NYSE:MAC opened at $7.37 on Friday. Macerich Co has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.14%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.75 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 19,948 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $132,255.24. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 325,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,248.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann C. Menard purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 120,365 shares of company stock worth $1,669,280 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

