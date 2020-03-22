Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 557.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 403,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,158,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,581,000. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $71.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.859 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

IHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

