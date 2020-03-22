Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,630 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ciena by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,832,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,624,000 after purchasing an additional 436,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after purchasing an additional 215,427 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Ciena by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,642,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,513,000 after purchasing an additional 301,267 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ciena by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,139,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,349,000 after purchasing an additional 445,826 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,428,000 after purchasing an additional 37,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $83,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,801. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CIEN opened at $36.07 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

