Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,076 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 243.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,872,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,243,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 60,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

