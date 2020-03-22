EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Trading 10.7% Higher

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)’s stock price traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.55 and last traded at $36.76, 4,665,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 8,757,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 254,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

