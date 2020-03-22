EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Gap Up to $18.19

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.07, but opened at $18.19. EPR Properties shares last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 2,104,671 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.18.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.43%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.72%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.