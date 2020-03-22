Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Shares Gap Down to $11.26

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.35, but opened at $11.26. Equitable shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 2,100,573 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson acquired 12,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $194,326.30. Also, insider Nick Lane acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $63,058.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 56,975 shares of company stock worth $842,581. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 451,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 354,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,923,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,753,000 after buying an additional 546,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

