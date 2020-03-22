Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Everi has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $14.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $246.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Everi will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 16,500 shares of company stock worth $112,800. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Everi by 26,156.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,466,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,334 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,034,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 474.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 949,788 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Everi by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,810,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,321,000 after acquiring an additional 621,608 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Everi by 1,108.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 654,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 599,950 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

