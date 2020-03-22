Evrim Resources (CVE:EVM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Evrim Resources Corp (CVE:EVM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 147419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 32.99, a quick ratio of 32.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 million and a P/E ratio of -5.11.

Evrim Resources Company Profile (CVE:EVM)

Evrim Resources Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company in Mexico, southwestern United States, and western Canada. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and precious and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Axe project covering an area of 4,938 hectares located in south central British Columbia, Canada; and the Lemon Lake copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 2,646 hectares located in central British Columbia, Canada.

