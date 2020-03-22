Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fanhua from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fanhua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanhua from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fanhua currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Fanhua alerts:

NASDAQ FANH opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.47. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is presently 87.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.