Far Resources (CNSX:FAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Far Resources Ltd (CNSX:FAT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 128000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$172,700.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

Far Resources Company Profile (CNSX:FAT)

Far Resources Ltd., an exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for lithium, silver, and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Zoro Lithium project that comprise 16 claims with a total area of 3,603 hectares located in the Snow Lake region of Manitoba; and Winston property, a gold and silver property located in New Mexico, the United States.

