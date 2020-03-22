FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.20.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.77.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.53). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $255,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $243,540.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,349. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,152,000 after acquiring an additional 237,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after acquiring an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FibroGen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

