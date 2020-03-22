Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Filo Mining Corp (CVE:FIL) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 65550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

FIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.50 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.15. The firm has a market cap of $89.08 million and a PE ratio of -2.81.

About Filo Mining (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

