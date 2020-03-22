Financial Contrast: Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and Titan Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 0 4 9 0 2.69 Titan Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus price target of $84.67, indicating a potential upside of 69.50%. Titan Medical has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 552.17%. Given Titan Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Risk & Volatility

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 4.15, meaning that its share price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -6.83% -8.99% -5.19% Titan Medical N/A N/A -165.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Titan Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $362.30 million 8.23 -$24.75 million ($0.22) -227.05 Titan Medical N/A N/A -$22.64 million ($1.36) -0.17

Titan Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Titan Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System with Basal-IQ Technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with control IQ technology; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and general abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

