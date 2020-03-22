First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Choice Bancorp were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Choice Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Choice Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Choice Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $423,000. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

FCBP opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Choice Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.79 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

First Choice Bancorp Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.