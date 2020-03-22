First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FCNCA. BidaskClub cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $282.90 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $276.08 and a 1 year high of $542.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $461.88 and a 200-day moving average of $493.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.23.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $431.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $43,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 554,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,922,510.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 45.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

