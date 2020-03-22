First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get First Foundation alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $8.52 on Friday. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.98.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 19.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Foundation news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh acquired 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $623,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $65,237. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 260,743 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 169,325 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Foundation by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 149,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 115,394 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.