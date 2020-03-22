First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$13.60. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.17% from the company’s current price.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.86.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$5.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.07 and a 1-year high of C$16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

