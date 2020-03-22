First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 303,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $10,569,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,666 shares during the period.

Shares of FRC opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $77.56 and a 12-month high of $122.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Barclays cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.21.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

