First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stake Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,071,897 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,933 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.64% of First Republic Bank worth $125,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after buying an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $1,712,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 22.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $79.57 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.