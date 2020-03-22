Five Star Diamonds (CVE:STAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Five Star Diamonds Ltd (CVE:STAR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 100000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$641,269.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Five Star Diamonds Company Profile (CVE:STAR)

Five Star Diamonds Limited engages in the exploration and development of diamond projects in Brazil. The company controls a position in the Brazilian kimberlite diamond sector owning 23 diamond projects comprising an aggregate of 50 exploration licenses and applications across 130,355 hectares. It conducts exploration programs on seven projects with the Catalao, Maravilha, Riachao, Jaibaras, and Verissimo projects.

