Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Howard Weil upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

NYSE:FTS opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Fortis has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth about $182,693,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,309 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,705,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,900 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 568.6% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 704,964 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Fortis by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,658,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,905,000 after purchasing an additional 631,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

