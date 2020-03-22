Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 336.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30,444 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 85,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 292.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.27. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $94.58 and a 1-year high of $213.99.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $380.57 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 14.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

