Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 745 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 5,287.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Nomura dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

