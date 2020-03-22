Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 7,812 Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Premier by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Premier by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Premier by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Premier by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Premier in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $28.87 on Friday. Premier Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

