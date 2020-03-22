Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,103 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,755,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,776,000 after acquiring an additional 406,367 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $252,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of FOX by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,626 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of FOX by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,135,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $20.99 on Friday. Fox Corp has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

