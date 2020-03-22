Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 342.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $82.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.49. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.