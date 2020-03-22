Franklin Resources Inc. Has $320,000 Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 813.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Arconic stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.47. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $34.27.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. TheStreet downgraded Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

In other Arconic news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

