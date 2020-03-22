Franklin Resources Inc. Has $352,000 Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNC opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $68.64. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

