Franklin Resources Inc. Has $724,000 Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

CPB stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

