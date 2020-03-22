Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 940,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 303,220 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,977,000. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV opened at $23.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $35.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

