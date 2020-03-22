Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 127.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 1,944.0% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Hubbell by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

Hubbell stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $91.25 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Hubbell’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

