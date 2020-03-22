Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 166 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in SAP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,398,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $589,288,000 after purchasing an additional 139,901 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in SAP by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,717,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,080,000 after purchasing an additional 167,269 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SAP by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 191,343 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

SAP opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

