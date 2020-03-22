Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,630 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter.

FLQG opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34. Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $34.38.

