Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Freshpet worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $52.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Freshpet Inc has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $81.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

