FY2020 Earnings Forecast for HENKEL AG & CO/S Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wylenzek now anticipates that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HENKEL AG & CO/S’s FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HENKY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HENKEL AG & CO/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

HENKY opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

