FY2020 Earnings Forecast for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Issued By DA Davidson

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $401.33 million, a P/E ratio of 165.17 and a beta of 0.70.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 102,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2,040.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 204,055 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 98,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 60,970 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $98,016.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,968.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 21,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $244,003.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,460 shares of company stock worth $305,605. 10.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

